A late-night assault on a street in a northwestern Minnesota town left one man dead and another jailed, authorities said.

The attack occurred about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in Fosston on 8th Street NW., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers arrived in response to a 911 call about an attempted break-in of a home and located a man not breathing on the curb, and a 28-year-old man from Fergus Falls, Minn., waiting at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was later pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.

The other man was jailed on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder, and charges are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Sheriff's Chief Deputy Michael Norland said his office would be releasing further details later Monday.