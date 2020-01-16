EL PASO, Texas — Bryson Williams hit a hook shot with 2:22 remaining in overtime to give UTEP the lead en route to an 80-77 win over UTSA on Wednesday night.
Williams also sank a jumper to even the score at 68 with 49 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime. He finished with a career-high 34 points plus 10 rebounds to lead the Miners.
Daryl Edwards had 18 points for UTEP (11-7, 2-3 Conference USA). Nigel Hawkins added eight rebounds. Eric Vila had seven rebounds and six assists.
Jhivvan Jackson had 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-10, 2-3). Keaton Wallace added 26 points. Luka Barisic had 12 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Oturu scores 26 as Minnesota beats Penn State 75-69
Coach Richard Pitino implored his Minnesota team at halftime to increase its pressure on the defensive end after Penn State shot 60% from the field and didn't have a turnover in the first half.
Gophers
Pitts remains suspended; U women's basketball readies to face Iowa
Leading scorer Destiny Pitts, averaging 16.3 points per game and a first-team all-Big Ten selection by the media as a sophomore last season, will miss a second game as she remains suspended from the Gophers.
Gophers
Gophers lean on Carr, Oturu to hold off Penn State down the stretch
The Gophers kept their winning streak alive against Penn State, running it to five in a row over the Nittany Lions behind 53 combined points from Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu
Wolves
Pacers' late surge sends Wolves to third loss in a row
The Pacers' Domantas Sabonis scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half while Malcolm Brogdon helped carry Indiana to the finish line with 21 points. Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 15th game.
Wolves
Illness settles in for a long ride with the Wolves
Over the past few weeks, Andrew Wiggins, Treveon Graham, Shabazz Napier and Karl-Anthony Towns have missed time because of illness. Others have played through it.