Senior defenseman Cooper Wylie scored with 52 seconds remaining in the third period, giving Stillwater a 4-3 victory over Mounds View in a Suburban East Conference boys’ hockey matchup Saturday at the St. Croix Rec Center.

Mounds View’s Luke Morisette tied the score 3-3 at 5:35 of the third period. His goal came five minutes after Nick Dario gave the Ponies a 3-2 lead.

After a scoreless first period, both teams tallied twice in the second. Mike Sweetland and Noah Tussey scored even-strength goals in the period for the Ponies (7-1-0).

Forwards Carson Brodt and Jake McAlpine scored for the Mustangs in the second period.

In other boys’ hockey action:

South St. Paul 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 3: Senior forward Jacob Saver had a hand in five goals as the Packers beat the Bluejackets. Saver had a hat trick and assisted on goals by Brandon Reynolds and Matt Wincentsen.

Bloomington Jefferson 9, Apple Valley 2: Ben Goedderz had a hat trick as the Jaguars topped the Eagles. Teammate Jack Mickelson added two goals and two assists.

St. Paul Johnson 8, Spring Lake Park 1: Junior forward Blayde Pogreba had a hat trick, giving the Class 1A, No. 2-ranked Governors a victory over the Panthers. Teammate Joey Moberg had three assists.

Girls’ hockey

Farmington 4, Shakopee 3 (OT): Junior defenseman Liv Helleson had a hat trick, including the game-winner on a power play 1:15 into overtime, as the Tigers beat the Sabers. Paige McNeil had a goal and an assist for the Sabers.

Breck 11, Orono 2: Senior foward Olivia Mobley scored six goals to give the Mustangs a win over the Spartans. The Quinnipiac commit had four goals in the first period. She has 26 goals this season.

Eagan 6, Rochester Lourdes 1: Emily Cronkhite had a hat trick to lead the Wildcasts past the Eagles. She scored a goal in each period. Carly Marsh, Jenna Ruiz and Mackayan McGown added one goal each for the Wildcats.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 2 (OT): Anna Beczkalo scored 1:09 into overtime, lifting the Rebels over the Tornadoes. Anoka/Spring Lake Park’s Taylor Tews tied the score at 12:21 of the third period. Delaney Johnson and Abby Ness also scored for the Rebels.

