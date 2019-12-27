– Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship.

Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left, just seven seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.

“We just tried to keep it simple and get pucks to the net,” said Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick in the NHL draft.

“I think that worked out pretty good. Our power play was good. We’ve got to keep working, keep getting better.”

Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists.

“He’s an amazing player,” McMichael said about Lafreniere. “The way he carried the team today and did the things he did was incredible. We’re obviously happy to have him.”

Canada’s Alexis Lafreniere celebrated after scoring the eventual winning goal against the U.S. team in the world junior hockey championship. It gave his team a 5-4 lead late in the third period.

Pinto, a freshman forward for North Dakota, scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added single goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

“It’s one game,” said Pinto, a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators. “It’s the beginning of the tournament, so we’ve just got to have a positive mind-set.

“We knew it was going to be a 60-minute game against them because it always is when two good teams go at it,” said U.S. coach Scott Sandelin.

“In this tournament you need everybody, sometimes you need some surprises. Right now we need to keep building on the things we did well, and have to get ready to play tomorrow.”

The U.S. team plays Germany at noon Friday. Canada faces Russia on Saturday.

• In the other Group B game, the host Czech Republic beat Russia 4-3.

• In Group A in Trinec, Sweden beat Finland 3-2 in overtime and Switzerland topped Kazakhstan 5-3.