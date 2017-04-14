Predictably, Friday night’s second game of the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals between the rival Wild and St. Louis Blues had dialed-up intensity, far fewer shots and a lot more even play than Wednesday’s series opener.

For one, after the Wild reeled off a franchise-record 52 shots in Game 1’s overtime loss, Friday’s game didn’t feature 52 shots combined.

The tight-checking, hard-hitting, tension-filled contest was, as Bruce Boudreau likes to call it, a “Man’s Game.”

Unfortunately for the Wild, the Blues’ highly-effective fourth line finally caused some open ice by triggering a late 4-on-4 and eventually a 2-1 St. Louis win that puts the Wild’s Stanley Cup dreams in a precarious spot.

After Scottie Upshall drove Charlie Coyle face-first into the ice and slid him into a linesman, Coyle responded by retaliating before a scrum ensued. The result was coincidental minors, a 4-on-4 and with 2:27 left, Jaden Schwartz wasn’t met by the Wild as he flew into the offensive zone and whistled the winner past Devan Dubnyk.

Zach Parise, center, celebrated with teammates after scoring a power-play goal in the second period on Friday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The goal tied the game 1-1.

– the largest crowd of the season – was stunned after Wild all-time leading playoff scorer Zach Parise tied the score at 1-1 for the second game in a row late in a second-period two-man advantage.

Game 2 is especially critical for the team trailing 1-0. Teams that take a 2-0 series’ lead go on to win 87.3 percent of the time, 89.2 percent when that Game 2 win is on the road.

Game 3 is in St. Louis on Sunday at 2 p.m.

It was interesting entering the game.

The team that won Game 1 made no lineup changes and the team that lost made two.

That’s how well the Wild, in losing fashion, played Wednesday. Its only maneuver was to swap Jason Zucker and Erik Haula on the second and third lines, thus reuniting Zucker with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund.

The Blues on the other hand dressed rugged defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who missed the previous six games, including Game 1, with an upper body injury and debuted Zach Sanford.

St. Louis’ gameplan was clear early. Play harder in front of the net, get mayhem from fourth-liners Ryan Reaves and Upshall and challenge the Wild’s more diminutive forwards often.

Mikael Granlund learned that early when he got a healthy dose of big defenseman Colton Parayko.

The Wild was too pass-happy in the first period. Granlund, like Wednesday, was throwing pucks away and Matt Dumba, supposed to be the shooter on the power play, passed up multiple opportunities to let pucks rip late in a period where the Wild spent 1:40 of a power play in the offensive zone without a registered shot.

Joel Edmundson, the overtime hero in Game 1, put the Blues on the board early in the second. On a delayed penalty to Christian Folin, Edmundson one-timed a puck from 62 feet that Devan Dubnyk didn’t track. It sailed past the goalie without a screen.

Edmundson, 23, has three career playoff goals in 18 games and four career regular-season goals in 136 games.

But with the Wild on its heels and looking rattled for some time, Dubnyk made a string of saves to keep the Wild deficit to one.

The Wild pressed, and at one point, defenseman Marco Scandella accepted Coyle’s drop pass and rocketed it off the crossbar from between the circles.

Things were nasty in the period. Reaves slashed Dubnyk, then swung away at Ryan Suter’s head. Later, he hauled down Joel Eriksson Ek, and his close friend, former Blues teammate Chris Stewart, challenged the man who’s godfather to Stewart’s boys to a fight. Reaves declined.

Finally, after it felt like veteran referees Brad Meier and Kevin Pollock let countless Blues infractions slide much to the chagrin of the Wild and its fans, Alex Steen was called for holding Martin Hanzal’s stick, then Upshall called for elbowing Nino Niederreiter in the noggin.

That gave the Wild a 1:25 5-on-3, and Parise tied the score. Eric Staal’s goalmouth pass was first blocked by a dropped Jay Bouwmeester, but Staal slipped the puck around the defenseman and Parise roofed his second goal of the series and 32nd of his playoff career.

At that moment, the Wild had played almost six periods of hockey (including the near 20-minute OT Wednesday) and its only goals against the best defensive team in the NHL since Feb. 1 was on a 6-on-5 and 5-on-3.