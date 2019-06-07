New York Mills' two-year run as state champion came to an end Thursday.

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River scored seven runs in the final three innings to beat the Eagles 8-4 in the Class 1A semifinals. Jacey Wojchowski had two hits and four RBI for the Gators.

In the other semifinal, Gabby Buckridge hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, breaking a tie and leading Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian to a 5-1 victory over Randolph. Buckridge and Jazzy Prins each had two hits and scored two runs.

In the quarterfinals, New York Mills defeated South Ridge 6-1 and Badger-Greenbush/Middle River claimed a 4-2 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. In the other bracket, Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian won 6-2 against New Ulm Cathedral, and Randolph defeated Isle 10-2.