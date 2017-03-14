Former Packers running back Eddie Lacy, who officially visited the Vikings on Sunday, has agreed to join the Seahawks, per his agency.

The Vikings were interested in Lacy to potentially replace running back Adrian Peterson, who visited the Seahawks on Sunday. But Lacy’s decision to sign on with Seattle not only means that Minnesota missed out on the bruising back, but also that Peterson remains unsigned.

With Lacy off the market, the Vikings will turn their attention to former Raiders running back Latavius Murray, who will visit today, per ESPN. Former Packers defensive lineman Datone Jones is also in the house today.

Murray, a 230-pound back with good straight-ahead speed, rushed for 788 yards and a dozen touchdowns in 2016 behind one of the NFL’s top offensive lines. In 2015, he topped 1,000 yards. But the Raiders have not prioritized keeping Murray, who turned 27 in January.

Regardless of whether they sign a free-agent running back, the Vikings are still expected to draft a runner sometime in next month’s draft.

Lacy, a second-round pick in 2013, rushed for 2,317 yards and 20 scores in his first two years in Green Bay and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. But the 235-pounder rushed for only 1,118 yards the past two seasons.

ESPN reported that Lacy signed a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.