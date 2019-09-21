Last Weekend of Summer. Somewhat Stormy Saturday

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Breezy & humid with a chance of storms. Winds: SSW 10-20. High: 79.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of t-storms early, then partly cloudy. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 58.

SUNDAY: Cooler breeze. Passing shower up north. Winds: WNW 7-12. High: 70.

MONDAY: Fall arrives at 2:50am. Bright sun. Winds: SSW 7-12. Wake-up: 53 High: 73.

TUESDAY: Dry start. Isolated afternoon t-shower? Winds:WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 57. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Windy. Lingering shower or storm. Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 59. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Feels like October. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 50. High: 66.

FRIDAY: Breezy. Chance of showers and storms. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 52. High: 65.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 21st

2005: An unusually intense late season severe weather event affects parts of central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin during the late afternoon and evening hours. Baseball-sized hail, damaging thunderstorm winds, and tornadoes result from several supercell thunderstorms. The most widespread damage occurs across the northern and eastern portions of the Twin Cities. Three tornadoes rake across parts of Anoka and northern Hennepin counties, including an F2, but the tornado damage is overshadowed by the widespread extreme wind damage associated with the rear flank downdraft of the supercell. In addition to the severe weather, many locations received substantial amounts of rain. Many streets and underpasses in the northern Twin Cities metro area were flooded Wednesday night, where radar precipitation estimates were in excess of 3 inches.

1994: 1/2 inch hail in Blue Earth County results in $6 million in crop damages.

1924: Very strong winds occur in Duluth, with a peak gust of 64 mph.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 21st

Average High: 70F (Record: 94F set in 1937)

Average Low: 50F (Record: 32F set in 1974)

Record Rainfall: 2.07" set in 1986

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1995

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 21st

Sunrise: 6:58am

Sunset: 7:13pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 14 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 3 hours & 44 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for September 21st at Midnight

0.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight – at sunset – here’s a natural phenomenon you might never have imagined. That is, the sun actually sets faster around the time of an equinox. The fastest sunsets (and sunrises) occur at or near the equinoxes. And the slowest sunsets (and sunrises) occur at or near the solstices. This is true whether you live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. And, by the way, when we say sunset here, we’re talking about the actual number of minutes it takes for the body of the sun to sink below the western horizon."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,461 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 13th suggests that there have been a total of 1,502 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1218. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,784 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Saturday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Saturday will be fairly mild across the eastern half of the country with readings nearly +5F to +10F above average. However, temps in the Intermountain West will be running nearly -5F to -15F below average.

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head through the weekend, which shows a fairly large storm sliding through the Central US. Areas of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out as it moves through the region. Meanwhile, another Pacific front will slide into the Northwest with more beneficial rains.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests pockets of heavy rain over the Central US over the coming days. Interestingly, some of this moisture will be associated with tropical systems in both the Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Pacific.



_________________________________________________________________________

"Tropical Depression Imelda Has Dumped More Than 40 Inches of Rain on the Texas Gulf Coast"

"Tropical Depression Imelda might not have the same ring as Hurricane Imelda, but the impacts of the storm are for real. The National Weather Service has issued a civil emergency warning as a flooding crisis unfolds in the region rocked by Harvey’s historic floods just two years ago. Upwards of 40 inches of rain have fallen along the Texas Gulf Coast over the past 72 hours with the highest total of 41.81 inches reported so far. That makes Imelda the fifth wettest tropical cyclone to hit the Lower 48 on record, and it could rise in the record books in the coming hours. Embedded within the heavy rainstorm totals are shocking bouts of downpours. That includes nearly 30 inches of rain falling over a 12-hour period in Mayhaw Bayou, a weather station located about 60 miles east of Houston. Multiple locations have also reported one-hour rainfall in excess of five inches, which is, meteorologically speaking, a crap-ton of rain."



___________________________________________________________________________

"Study of ancient climate suggests future warming could accelerate"

"The rate at which the planet warms in response to the ongoing buildup of heat-trapping carbon dioxide gas could increase in the future, according to new simulations of a comparable warm period more than 50 million years ago. Researchers at the University of Michigan and the University of Arizona used a state-of-the-art climate model to successfully simulate—for the first time—the extreme warming of the Early Eocene Period, which is considered an analog for Earth's future climate. They found that the rate of warming increased dramatically as carbon dioxide levels rose, a finding with far-reaching implications for Earth's future climate, the researchers report in a paper scheduled for publication Sept. 18 in the journal Science Advances. Another way of stating this result is that the climate of the Early Eocene became increasingly sensitive to additional carbon dioxide as the planet warmed."



___________________________________________________________________________ "Current Hurricane Activity Raises Questions About The AMO - What Is It And Why Is it Relevant?" "Have you taken a look at satellite view of the tropics right now? Hurricane Humberto, a major hurricane, threatens Bermuda. The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are drenching Southeast Texas, and several potential systems lurk in tropical regions that we look to at this time of the year. National Hurricane Center tropical meteorologist Eric Blake captures it best in this Tweet: Anyone want a tropical storm? They are forming like roaches out there! 6 at once in both basins combined is thought to tie a modern NHC record , with two other disturbances adding the cherries on top of a crazy busy day! The hurricane basins of the Eastern Pacific and Atlantic are very active as seen in the picture below that I took at The Weather Channel early Wednesday morning. While likely not at the forefront of your thought processes this week, this active week prompted me to wonder about the status of something called the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO). What is it and why am I bringing it up during hurricane season?" See more from Forbes HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________ "Devastated by Dorian: Photos From the Bahamas" "Two weeks have passed since Hurricane Dorian finally moved away from the Bahamas, after pummeling the island nation for days with sustained winds reaching 185 mph (295 kph). The official death toll has reached 50, but hundreds remain listed as missing, and search-and-rescue teams continue to comb through widespread wreckage. Thousands of residents evacuated in the days following the storm, but many remain on the hard-hit islands of the Abacos and Grand Bahama. Bahamian agencies are working with NGOs, foreign governments, and cruise and travel corporations to provide food, water, and supplies to those still in need. Gathered below, images from the past 10 days across the Bahamas, still reeling from disaster."



_______________________________________________________________________________

"The Power of Fear in the Thawing Arctic"

"How long did I walk in the footsteps of the bear? It was a warm day, 20 years ago and 80 miles north of the Arctic Circle, the sky translucent blue behind low mountains. The tundra, just starting to turn autumn crimson and saffron, held all my attention. Eventually, I looked down at the trail. And there: the ovoid front paw prints, claws puncturing a constellation into the mud inches above each toe, trailed by back feet as long as two hand spans. Grizzly. Next to them, indentations from my boots. Both filling slowly with water. The clock of the morning’s rain put the bear at five, maybe 10 minutes ahead, invisible where the trail turned among willow brambles. For half a moment, I wondered at the tracks—this grizzly must weigh 700 pounds, maybe 800. Then another calculation: How many feet between myself and the bear? Thirty? Twenty. A hot wire uncoiled below my ribs, a jolt of fear so pure it tasted like metal. I had been in the Arctic for two days when that bear chose not to turn on the trail and end me with a swat of his paw. Because of his decision—it was a male, I am guessing, from the size—I was alive to spend the next two years living in his territory. I was never again stupid enough to go walking alone and unarmed in autumn. But the moment with the grizzly, unseen yet so present, was not the last spark of that particular and striking kind of fear, the fear of an animal or circumstance bursting through my impression of being an isolated, sovereign human self. I thought, too, that fear was purely negative, a sensation without value. The bush had other plans: Those grizzly prints were the first lesson on a syllabus that would reshape how I imagined the human relationship with the world at large."



____________________________________________________________________________

"The Fall Foliage Season Will Be Delayed, According to Experts"

"Labor Day has come and gone, Pumpkin Spice Lattes are readily available in Starbucks nationwide, and all the kids are back in school. There’s just one more thing we need to make it feel like fall: Fall foliage. But hold your horses leaf peepers, because it looks like the changing fall colors are going to be a bit delayed this year. According to The Weather Channel, this year’s fall foliage schedule will likely be delayed by several weeks across the nation. That’s because temperatures across the nation will likely remain above average for several weeks to come. The weather service noted, parts of the Northeast, Southeast, Rockies, and West have at least a 50 percent chance of warmer-than-average temperatures through the middle and end of September. Though warm days are a good thing for foliage they must also be paired with cool nights. However, the temperatures will remain too high then too. So, just how late are we talking? According to The Weather Channel, the foliage will be pushed back by about a week. And when they do actually change it will be quite a show thanks to the warm, wet summer that helped fill all the trees with leaves. Here’s the good news: Even with this year’s late start, it’s still going to turn a little earlier than last year."



_____________________________________________________________________________

"HOW TO PREP FOR (AND RECOVER FROM) NATURAL DISASTERS"

"In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which the National Weather Service called one of the most powerful to make landfall in modern history, two experts discuss how to prepare for—and recover from—a storm. The hurricane’s 185 mph winds and rampant flooding devastated the Bahamas, left scores dead, and more than 70,000 without food or shelter. We’ll likely see more tropical storms and hurricanes this fall, and future storms may rival Dorian’s strength, researchers say. And while it may not be possible to link any single hurricane directly to climate change, research does indicate that warmer ocean and air temperatures are making storms more intense and destructive. Unfortunately, public concern does not always correspond with these new realities, researchers say. “More than half of all Americans do not prepare for disasters,” says Robyn Gershon, a clinical professor of epidemiology at the New York University College of Global Public Health."



_______________________________________________________________________________

"New models show that the earth is warming faster than first thought"

"The next-generation models represent climate trends more accurately. Scientists have made no secret of the extreme challenges posed by climate change, with the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) repeatedly stressing the importance of keeping global warming below two degrees. But now it seems the situation is much more serious than previously understood, with new climate models predicting average temperatures could rise by as much as seven degrees by 2100. The findings come from a new generation of climate models, known collectively as CMIP6. These models use increased supercomputing power and sharper representations of weather systems, natural and man-made particles, and cloud changes in a warming world. Olivier Boucher, head of the Institute Pierre Simon Laplace Climate Modelling Centre in Paris, explains that, "We have better models now. They have better resolution and they represent current climate trends more accurately."



_____________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX