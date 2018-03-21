COLCHESTER, Vt. — A Vermont National Guard spokesman says the last of five soldiers hospitalized after being caught in an avalanche during a training exercise has been released from the hospital.

Three of the soldiers injured in the March 14 avalanche were released within two days. The fourth was released over the weekend. A sixth soldier was injured, but did not require hospitalization.

Lt. Mikel Arcovitch told the Burlington Free Press the last injured soldier was released on Monday.

Guard officials refused to release the names of the injured or describe their injuries. The soldiers were injured when the snow gave way on a slope in Smugglers Notch where they were taking part in a training program of the Army's Mountain Warfare School, run by the Vermont National Guard.