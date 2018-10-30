BEIJING — Searchers have recovered the bodies of all 21 miners who died in an eastern China coal mine collapse.
The official Xinhua News Agency reported the last body was pulled from the mine Monday afternoon.
More than 300 people were working inside the mine when the collapse happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 in Shandong province. Most were lifted to safety but 22 miners were trapped.
The one trapped miner who survived was rescued the next day.
The cause of the collapse is being investigated.
China long had the world's deadliest coal mines, but safety has improved considerably with more modern equipment, better training and the closure of most of the smallest, most dangerous mines.
