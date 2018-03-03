JOHANNESBURG — Old and sick, the world's last male northern white rhino has surprised his keepers by getting up and walking around.

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya said on Twitter Saturday that the rhino named Sudan moved during the night and took a "delicious mud bath" after rain fell.

The conservancy says Sudan is resting again and will be attended by veterinarians throughout the day.

Ol Pejeta previously said Sudan's health was in decline and that it doesn't want the 45-year-old rhino to suffer "unnecessarily," a possible indication that the conservancy might euthanize him if there is no hope of recovery from an infection on his back right leg.

The last two female northern white rhinos are also at Ol Pejeta.

There are roughly 20,000 southern white rhinos in Africa.