Floyd's

Closes Saturday: The world premiere from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage is set in a truck stop. The employees, all of whom have been in prison, bicker, banter and dream up the perfect sandwich, a metaphor for trying to imagine a future in a world that has little use for them. Under Kate Whoriskey's sharp direction, a cast of Guthrie newcomers whips up a comedy that asks audiences to pay attention to people they might be inclined to ignore. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $31-$78, 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.)

Chris Hewitt