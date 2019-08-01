Last call for 'Hearts'

More than 100 Native female artists from across the U.S. and Canada came together for the groundbreaking exhibition "Hearts of Our People," the first of its kind at a major institution. Working across themes of power, legacy and relationships, the more than 117 artworks span installation, drawing, sculpture, clothing and accessories. Organized by Mia's associate curator of native art Jill Ahlberg Yohe, independent curator/Kiowa artist Teri Greeves and a 21-member Native Art Advisory Board, the show shines an important light on the often overlooked achievements of Native women. In acknowledgment of a painful history, medicine stations for Native visitors are organized throughout the exhibition. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Fri.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.; closed Mon. Ends Aug 18. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)

alicia eler