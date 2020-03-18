Minutes earlier, Steven McCombie and five of his friends were gathered around a high-top table and drinking beer, knowing that while Minnesota and neighboring states had already announced that their bars and restaurants were being shut down to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Wisconsin had not — people here could still gather in pubs and eateries, provided the capacity was cut in half or totaled no more than 50 people, whichever was less.

But the laughter and the Irish music stopped when Gov. Tony Evers announced he was issuing a moratorium on gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered bars and restaurants to shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday. They would be restricted to takeout orders and deliveries only.

“Stay at home if you can,” Evers said after health officials announced that new COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties appeared to be evidence of “community spread.”

The order was a gut punch to Hudson business owners, who just 24 hours earlier removed tables from service to space out patrons. The capacity limits would cut revenue and employee hours, but the “open” signs would stay lit.

“This is going to kill me,” said Carol Raley, owner of Dick’s Bar & Grill, after learning she would have to close. She wouldn’t be able to pivot like other establishments to food takeout or deliveries, she said.

Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency in Madison, Wis. Evers has ordered a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people, a dramatic move in line with federal recommendations as other states took similar action to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Down the street, Pete Foster, stood outside Barker’s Bar & Grill and looked up from his phone where he just learned about the governor’s order. Foster owns Barker’s as well as the nearby San Pedro Cafe and Pedro’s del Este.

“I understand that this is for the greater good,” he said after catching his breath. But this will be a major financial hit to his 150 employees. Even before the closure order came, Foster was paring staff levels after a booming Saturday business suddenly dropped off Sunday.

“The mood has been somber,” he said. “My manager last night left me a note saying there’s this apocalyptic feeling now.”

Carol Trainor, who owns Urban Olive & Vine with her husband, Chad, lamented her empty cafe. “On the other hand,” she said, “if we can cut down the spread [of COVID-19], the faster we can get back to our lives. This is the best way to do it.”

But some businesses might not survive.

“There’s no way to guess the impact that this is going to have,” Trainor said. “There’s no way to know if people are going to hunker down and if they will eventually get sick of eating Cheerios and call for carryout.”

Down the road in North Hudson, owner Leigh Halvorsen huddled with his managers at the Village Inn Sports Bar & Grill.

“I have 42 employees, and this will be devastating,” he said. “My bartender just called and asked if he’s working. I said, ‘I hope you have GPS because now you’re going to deliver food.’ ”

On the other side of the bar, Ron Keller and his wife, Sylvia, drank one of the last beers they would have there. Sylvia Keller was saddened because Wednesday bingo would be on hiatus. And Ron Keller wouldn’t be able to meet his buddies there in the afternoon.

“We’ll survive,” he said. “I just don’t want to see people go under.”

As last call and closing got closer, Kirk Mueller, who owns Paddy Ryan’s Irish Pub on the outskirts of Hudson, answered a steady stream of calls for corned beef and cabbage orders.

Mueller made the tough decision not to reopen Tuesday after about 30 people rushed in about 7 p.m. Sunday. There were too many people too close together at time when a deadly virus was sweeping the country. He stacked the chairs on all the tables and decided to reopen only for takeout orders.

“It wasn’t the financially sound choice, but it was the right choice,” he said.

So Tuesday — St. Patrick’s Day — there was no live Irish music. No crowd. Just 300 to 400 pounds of corned beef back in the kitchen.

“I’m just thankful for the people who ordered out today,” Mueller said. “Right now I have to pay for all that corned beef.”