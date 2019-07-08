Calling all garden admirers! Do you know a gardener who deserves recognition for creating and tending an especially beautiful garden? Share its beauty with others by nominating it in our annual Beautiful Gardens contest.

But don't delay. End of day July 10 is the deadline for nominating a garden.

The garden can be of any size or type — big or small, ornamental or edible — as long as it's located at someone's home in Minnesota or western Wisconsin.

It could be your mom's garden, your best friend's garden, your neighbor's garden — or the garden in your own backyard.

It's easy to nominate a favorite garden. Just send a brief description of the garden, where it's located and who tends it, along with a few snapshots to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com, or Star Tribune — Beautiful Gardens, 650 3rd Av. S., Minneapolis, MN 55488.

Kim Palmer