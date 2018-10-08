ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's Supreme Court is set to hear the final appeal of a Christian on death row since 2010 accused of insulting Islam's prophet, a crime that incites mobs to kill and carries an automatic death penalty.
Her lawyer Saif-ul Malook told The Associated Press he is optimistic Aasia Bibi will win Monday's appeal. But if not, he will seek a review, which could take years to complete.
On a hot day in 2009, Bibi went to get water for her and her fellow farmworkers. After she took a sip, some of the Muslim women became angry that a Christian had drunk from the same container. They demanded she convert, she refused. Five days later, a mob accused her of blasphemy. She was convicted and sentenced to death.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.