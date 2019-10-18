– More civilians have been killed and injured in Afghanistan in the last quarter than during any other three-month period in the past decade, according to a United Nations report released Thursday. That spike coincided with increased violence as talks to end the 18-year war gained steam, then suddenly collapsed.

Between July and September, 1,174 civilians were killed and 3,139 were wounded. Those figures bring this year’s total number of civilian casualties, dead and injured alike, to more than 8,000, according to counts by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. In the previous quarter, 785 civilians were killed and 1,254 were wounded.

Both the Taliban and the U.S.-backed Afghan military have stepped up operations. Before President Donald Trump scuttled the talks in early September, both sides were fighting to gain leverage.

U.N. Secretary-General’s special representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, said the high number of civilian casualties is “unacceptable, especially in the context of the widespread recognition that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.”

Overall, the United Nations blamed Taliban attacks for the most civilian casualties this year, due to an increased use of suicide bombs and other explosives. Such attacks have killed 647 and wounded 2,796 since January, the study found.

Women and children make up 41% of all civilian casualties this year, the report said. It said violence in Afghanistan has killed 631 children in the first nine months of this year and injured 1,830.

The United Nations warned that “indiscriminate and disproportionate” Taliban attacks using explosives “are serious violations of international humanitarian law that may amount to war crimes.” One such high-profile Taliban-claimed attack on Sept. 19 killed 28 civilians and injured 130 in Zabul Province when a truck bomb detonated near an intelligence headquarters and a provincial hospital.

The increase in Taliban attacks marks a shift since July. The U.N. reported that during the first half of 2019, Afghan government forces and their U.S.-led allies were responsible for more civilian deaths than the Taliban.

Afghan and U.S. airstrikes and search operations continue to be deadly for civilians: They have killed 784 and wounded 377 this year, more than in the first nine months of any year since the United Nations began recording civilian casualties in 2009. Since 2018, “international military forces” are responsible for the majority of civilian casualties caused by aerial operations.

The United States is the only member of the coalition in Afghanistan that carries out airstrikes apart from the Afghan government.

The U.S. has significantly ramped up its air campaign in Afghanistan against the Taliban and ISIS. In September, U.S. aircraft dropped more munitions than in any other month since October 2010. U.S. Air Forces Central Command said its planes released 948 weapons last month, a figure that does not include airstrikes by the Afghan air force.

The report details two U.S. airstrikes that caused substantial civilian casualties in the past three months, including one in Helmand Province on Sept. 22 that killed 15 civilians and one in Nangahar Province that killed 19.

Regarding the Nangahar strike, the United Nations said that “shortly after the incident, [U.S. forces] paid compensation to the families of eight of the individuals killed, acknowledging they were civilian.”

The Afghan presidential election on Sept. 28 was also associated with a spike in violence. The bulk of the election-related casualties were caused by Taliban operations that had “indiscriminate effects” in civilian areas.

The Afghan government said protecting civilians “remains a top priority.”

“Faced with an enemy that relentlessly targets civilians, we are taking concrete steps to protect civilians from enemy attacks [and] reduce civilian casualties during combat,” Afghanistan’s National Security Council said in a statement.