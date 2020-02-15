Larry Moore Minnetrista
I always had golden retrievers. Then I got married, and my wife was allergic to dogs. Or, more precisely, dog hair. It was suggested that, to keep peace in the family, I get a, well, different breed of hunting dog. I said, “I’ll get laughed out of the field!’’ The next thing I knew, we were in Atlanta — yes, we drove there — picking out a puppy. I have to say, it’s been great. He’s a flusher, not a pointer. He hunts in range and retrieves well. At night he sleeps in our bedroom closet. We have an outside kennel, but him spending a night outdoors was a fantasy only briefly held by him — or us.
