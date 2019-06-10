A natural gas line was struck and is leaking Monday afternoon in a heavily traveled area of Roseville, authorities said.

The Fire Department said the large line was hit in a construction area near County Road C and Long Lake Road, just west of Interstate 35W.

"Please avoid the area," the Fire Department said in a tweet posted about 2 p.m.

There is no current estimate for when the area will be safe again, the department said. In the meantime, roads in the area are closed.

Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.

Last Tuesday, firefighters tended to a natural gas line strike on County Road C, not far from the current incident. There is no immediate word on whether both mishaps are connected to the same construction work.