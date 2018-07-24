With stiff sentences for 21 conspirators last week in the United States and a round of indictments in India, the Justice Department says it has broken up what appeared to be the nation’s first large-scale, multinational telephone fraud operation.

Over four years, more than 15,000 victims in the United States lost “hundreds of millions” of dollars to the sophisticated scam, and more than 50,000 individuals had their personal information misused, the department said Friday. The money was routed through call centers in India back to the ringleaders in eight states.

The fraudulent calls came suddenly and frequently while the scam was active from 2012-16, according to court documents. A person posing as an IRS or immigration official would threaten arrest, deportation or other penalties if the victims did not immediately pay their debts with prepaid cards or wire transfers.

The calls targeted the most vulnerable Americans, including immigrants and older people.

An 85-year-old woman in San Diego paid $12,300 to people claiming to be IRS employees who threatened her with arrest for tax violations.

A Chicago man paid $5,070 after being threatened with arrest and deportation by supposed state police and immigration authorities, the indictment said.

The words “U.S. Government” showed up as the caller ID on a number from which a New Hampshire woman was told to pay $3,980 in payment cards, the court papers said.

In the announcement Friday, the department said 21 people in eight states — Illinois, Arizona, Florida, California, Alabama, Indiana, New Jersey and Texas — were sentenced in Houston this past week to prison terms of as long as 20 years for their roles in the scheme.

Two other conspirators in Illinois were sentenced in February to between two years to just more than four years for conspiracy, and a third person in Arizona was given probation in a plea agreement, it said.

In addition, 32 contractors in India involving five call centers in Ahmadabad, a city in western India, have been indicted on wire fraud, money laundering and other conspiracy charges as part of the operation, the department said. They have yet to be arraigned, it said.

The sentences “represent the culmination of the first-ever large-scale, multi-jurisdiction prosecution targeting the India call center scam industry,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

The investigation by Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Treasury Department officials took years, the statement said.

Some of the callers in the operation also pretended to be offering grants or payday loans linked to a borrower’s paycheck, prompting victims to pay a fee upfront before they could receive the fictitious loan, the 2016 indictment says.

The IRS has repeatedly warned — especially just before the April deadlines to file taxes — about scams like this one.

For example, in tips on how to avoid fraud, the IRS says it does not demand immediate payment of debts using a specific method, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.

The people who were duped were instructed to pay using prepaid cards or to wire money. The call centers then turned to a network of “runners” based in the United States, who typically used the cards to purchase money orders that were deposited into bank accounts.

Of the defendants sentenced last week, 22 must pay restitution of about $8.9 million to victims who could be identified. The sentences also included judgments of more than $72.9 million.

The department named all 24 defendants but highlighted the role of the three men with the longest sentences:

Miteshkumar Patel, 42, of Illinois, was responsible for laundering between $9.5 million and $25 million in his role overseeing a Chicago-based network of runners, the department said. He was given a 20-year sentence.

Hardik Patel, 31, of Illinois, was given more than 15 years in prison for wire fraud conspiracy as a coordinator with call centers in India, laundering between $3.5 million and $9.5 million, it said.

In Texas, Sunny Joshi, 47, was sentenced to about 12 years in prison for laundering between $3.5 million and $9.5 million, the statement said.