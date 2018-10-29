BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has struck off the southern tip of South America.
The quake, which hit at 2:54 a.m. local time Monday, was centered in the ocean, 312.9 kilometers (194 miles) south southeast of Ushuaia, Argentina, and 552 kilometers (342 miles) south southeast of Punta Arenas, Chile.
The agency said the quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
