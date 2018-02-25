PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — A large earthquake has struck the middle of Papua New Guinea.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.5 quake hit about 89 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Porgera early Monday in the Pacific island nation.
Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso says the quake, which had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles), occurred in a rural, jungle area near a mountain range.
It wasn't immediately clear if there was damage. The Geological Survey website had 19 reports of people feeling the quake, including some saying the shaking was violent.
He says there is no tsunami danger.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
4 critically injured by explosion and fire in UK's Leicester
Four people were hospitalized in critical condition following an explosion that left a building in the English city of Leicester in flames Sunday, local emergency agencies said.
World
Venezuelans recycle worthless bolivar bills into crafts
A family of Venezuelan immigrants to Colombia are repurposing their worthless bolivars into origami-made paper wallets, belts and even purses as the currency plunges further in value amid four-digit inflation.
World
Greek police arrest drivers transporting Syrians near border
Greek police say they have arrested two Syrian citizens on suspicion of transporting 20 people who allegedly had entered the country illegally from Turkey.
World
End of the road for TommyXGigi, Dolce&Gabbana fly drones
Designers have made plays big and small for the loyalty of younger admirers at Milan Fashion Week.
World
Hungary: Local win gives opposition hope against Orban
A candidate supported by several opposition parties in Hungary was elected mayor Sunday of a southern city long dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.