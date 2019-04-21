KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say officers responded to a brawl involving up to 300 teenagers at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police say several law enforcement agencies were called to the park Saturday night when an off-duty Clay County sheriff's deputy reported several large fights involving mostly teenagers.
Kansas City police said Sunday that no injuries were reported and no one was arrested. But police said the Clay County Sheriff's Office issued some citations to people at the scene.
Worlds of Fun officials said in a written statement that local and park authorities broke up the altercation and removed those involved from the park.
