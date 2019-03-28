NAIROBI, Kenya — A Somali police officer says an explosives-laden vehicle has detonated outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast occurred as the restaurant in Waberi district was crowded with diners.
There is no immediate word of casualties.
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: 10 dead in blast at restaurant in Somali capital
The Latest on explosion in Somalia's capital (all times local):
World
Albania opposition supporters try to storm parliament
Albanian opposition protesters on Thursday made further attempts to enter the parliament by force as they demand the government's resignation and an early election.
World
Driver sentenced to life for ramming 17 people in Australia
An Islamic State group sympathizer who rammed a car into pedestrians on a busy Australian city sidewalk, killing one person and injuring 16 others, has been sentenced to life in prison.
World
Israeli airstrike kills Iranian, 6 Iraqi fighters in Syria
Israel confirmed Thursday it carried out an airstrike the night before in northern Syria while a war monitoring group said the attack killed an Iranian and six Iraqi fighters allied with President Bashar Assad's government forces.
World
UK report finds technical risks in Huawei network gear
British cybersecurity inspectors said Thursday they found significant technical issues in Chinese telecom supplier Huawei's software that pose risks for the country's mobile networks.