TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jake LaRavia had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana State won its eighth consecutive home game, topping Bradley 61-53 on Saturday.
LaRavia shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. He added four blocks.
Christian Williams had 13 points for Indiana State (11-8, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyreke Key added 10 points. Jordan Barnes had nine rebounds.
Bradley scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Ari Boya had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves (14-7, 5-3). Danya Kingsby added 12 points and six assists. Ja'Shon Henry had 10 points.
Indiana State matches up against Drake at home on Wednesday. Bradley plays Valparaiso at home on Wednesday.
