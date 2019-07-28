MONTREAL — Finnish winger Lassi Lappalainen scored twice in his Major League Soccer debut and Orji Okwonkwo also had two goals to help the Montreal Impact beat the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday night.
Evan Bush made three saves for his seventh shutout of the season, helping the Impact (10-11-3) snap a four-game skid. The Impact were winless since June 26 and had only four goals during the losing streak.
The Union (11-7-6) lost for the second time in three matches.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Suárez, VanMeter hit homers, Reds beat Rockies 3-1
Eugenio Suárez maintained his sizzling July. Josh VanMeter extended his hot week.
Twins
Albies hits slam, Braves rout burgundy-clad Phillies 15-7
Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall also homered and the Atlanta Braves routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-7 Saturday night.
Twins
Kipnis hits slam, Indians rout Royals 9-1
Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Mike Clevinger struck out seven and remained perfect against Kansas City as the Cleveland Indians routed the Royals 9-1 on Saturday night.
MN United
Hot Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone finds eased schedule to be poorly timed
Its first full week between games since June provided Minnesota United a welcomed break for everybody, except maybe goalkeeper Vito Mannone.Mannone has found a…
Twins
Correa, Astros top Cards 8-2; Goldschmidt HR in 6th straight
Carlos Correa hit his first career grand slam and the Houston Astros withstood yet another home run by Paul Goldschmidt, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Saturday night.