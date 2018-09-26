TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Vera Lapko reached the quarterfinals of the Tashkent Open on Wednesday by beating qualifier Ivana Jorovic 6-2, 6-4.
The 19-year-old Lapko, the highest-ranked player left in the draw at 64th in the world, will next face German player Mona Barthel.
Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva, once ranked second in the world, lost to Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Stollar will next play Margarita Gasparyan, a Russian who has been plagued by knee injuries but reached her first tour-level quarterfinal since 2015 with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory over fifth-seeded Tatjana Maria.
Also, sixth-seeded Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat 2015 champion Nao Hibino 7-6 (5), 6-4.
