ROME — Former top-10 player Nicolas Lapentti and former ATP executive Weller Evans are the finalists to replace Justin Gimelstob on the ATP board.

The 10 voting members of the player council chose them from a list of six candidates on Tuesday at the Italian Open.

There originally had been 15 candidates — including former players Brad Gilbert and Tim Mayotte — before that group was whittled to a half-dozen.

A decision between Lapentti and Evans will come during the player council meeting at Wimbledon next month.

Gimelstob recently resigned from his seat on the board as the Americas representative after being sentenced to three years of probation, 60 days of community service and a year's worth of anger management classes for attacking a former friend as they trick-or-treated with their kids in Los Angeles on Halloween in 2017.