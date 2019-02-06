MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairwoman Martha Laning says she won't seek re-election to the position.

Laning issued a news release Wednesday saying she won't run in the party's June leadership election.

She said it's the perfect time to step down as the party's leader after resounding Democratic victories in November's elections. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won re-election and Democrats took all five constitutional offices in November's elections, highlighted by Tony Evers defeating Republican. Gov. Scott Walker.

Laning has served as party chairwoman since 2015.