PITTSBURGH — Landslides outside of Pittsburgh have damaged vehicles, closed roads and even caused a home evacuation after debris slid down a slope against the house.

Authorities are warning that more may be coming with the weekend's wet weather.

Allegheny County officials said Saturday a Duquesne Heights landslide prompted the home evacuation. Roads were closed in various neighborhoods.

In West Elizabeth, a slide brought down a tree, sending wires and a transformer into the road.

In Ross Township, another slide sent concrete blocks down a hillside, crushing two vehicles.

No major flooding has been reported from the area's rivers but officials are keeping an eye on them.