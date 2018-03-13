ZAGREB, Croatia — A landslide caused by melting snow destroyed several houses Tuesday in central Croatia, sending people fleeing from their homes in panic. No serious injuries were reported.

The landslide in the town of Hrvatska Kostajnica happened as Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was attending an emergency session of local authorities battling floods in the area.

"Fortunately, there appear to have been no human casualties or serious injuries," Plenkovic said. He promised government aid to the people who lost their homes in the landslide.

Videos from the scene showed walls and roofs of some houses collapsing. State broadcaster HRT quoted witnesses saying people jumped out of houses and the landslide completely destroyed several dwellings in minutes.

An unidentified woman told HRT that "it happened suddenly, like the wood cracking."

"When I saw the hill moving I shouted to a neighbor to run," she said, weeping. "One man's sheep just disappeared....I am afraid for my own house now."

Dozens of houses have been flooded in the town as the river Una swelled amid warm weather that followed recent heavy snowfall. Croatian army and emergency crews have joined the effort to battle the floods.