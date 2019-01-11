JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's disaster agency says a sudden landslide engulfed children playing near a cliff, killing one and injuring several.
Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho posted a video online that showed frantic villagers in Java's Sukabumi district pulling a limp child out of sodden earth on Thursday afternoon.
He said Friday that three children out of a group of six were injured and two were safe.
Deadly landslides and floods occur regularly during seasonal rains in Indonesia.
A landslide in Sukabumi earlier this month killed 32 people.
