JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's disaster agency says a sudden landslide engulfed children playing near a cliff, killing one and injuring several.

Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho posted a video online that showed frantic villagers in Java's Sukabumi district pulling a limp child out of sodden earth on Thursday afternoon.

He said Friday that three children out of a group of six were injured and two were safe.

Deadly landslides and floods occur regularly during seasonal rains in Indonesia.

A landslide in Sukabumi earlier this month killed 32 people.