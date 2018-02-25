PITTSBURGH — A landslide in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has destroyed a house, forced the closure of a road and knocked out electricity to adjacent neighborhoods.

The city says the landslide in the Duquesne Heights neighborhood worsened Sunday afternoon, pouring over a retaining wall and closing a section of roadway.

Officials say a house that was evacuated Friday evening "is now destroyed." The city says the owners were able to retrieve some essential belongings on Saturday.

The slide, which borders the West End neighborhood, also crossed a street and knocked out utility poles, causing outages in southern and western parts of the city.

The mayor's office is contacting the governor and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for assistance.