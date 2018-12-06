DODGEVILLE, Wis. _ Lands' End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $341.6 million in the period.

Lands' End shares have climbed roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61 percent in the last 12 months.

