DODGEVILLE, Wis. _ Lands' End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $307.9 million in the period.

Lands' End shares have climbed 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

