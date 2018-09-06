DODGEVILLE, Wis. _ Lands' End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.
The clothing maker posted revenue of $307.9 million in the period.
Lands' End shares have climbed 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE
