Lance Olson Columbus, Minn.

My dog is what is called a versatile breed, meaning he can do it all. He points, he retrieves and he’s a strong swimmer. Also, he’s bred to track blood trails. I do a lot of guiding at game farms and hunting clubs, and already, though he’s young, he’s probably had 400 or 500 birds shot over him. I hunt a lot of Canada geese, too, so when I picked him out of his litter, I chose the one that was biggest, and the one I believed was most dominant. In ways, I guess, he’s still kind of a wild man, and I confine him at night, because he has a habit of waking up and destroying stuff. Still, he’s an inside dog, and a good one!