BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anthony Lamb had 20 points as Vermont rolled past UMass Lowell 92-62 on Saturday night.
Ryan Davis had 16 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (15-6, 5-1 America East Conference), which won its fifth straight. Stef Smith added 11 points and Bailey Patella scored 10. The Catamounts scored a season-high 57 points in the second half.
Ron Mitchell had 16 points and Obadiah Noel added 13 points for the River Hawks (8-13, 2-4). Christian Lutete, who averages nearly 21 points per game, had 12 points.
Vermont takes on New Hampshire on the road on Wednesday. UMass Lowell takes on Stony Brook at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
The Latest: 9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Bryant
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):
Gophers
Freshman Fran Belibi leads No. 6 Stanford past Utah 82-49
Each member of Stanford's 1990 NCAA championship team in attendance for Sunday's 30th anniversary celebration offered a little something to the current players as they gathered in the locker room postgame.
Vikings
Kobe Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC again in Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Sports
The Latest: Tanya Tucker completes comeback with 2 Grammys
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Wolves
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 3 others dead
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.