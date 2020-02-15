BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anthony Lamb posted 19 points and eight rebounds as Vermont extended its winning streak to 11 games, easily defeating Binghamton 76-48 on Saturday.

Stef Smith had 18 points for Vermont (21-6, 11-1 America East Conference). Ryan Davis added 13 points. Bailey Patella had 10 rebounds.

Binghamton scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sam Sessoms had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (8-17, 2-10), who have now lost six games in a row. Pierre Sarr added 10 points. George Tinsley had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Vermont defeated Binghamton 72-53 on Jan. 15. Vermont plays Stony Brook on the road on Thursday. Binghamton takes on UMass Lowell at home on Thursday.