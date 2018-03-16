HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone each could see a primary contest in new congressional districts after they battled for an existing district in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Lamb's campaign said Friday that he's seeking a full term in Congress in a new district west of Pittsburgh against three-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus.

Democrats Elizabeth Tarasi and Ray Linsenmayer say they're gathering signatures to get on May's primary ballot, too.

Lamb holds a slim lead over Saccone after Tuesday's special election to fill the remaining 10 months of disgraced ex-Republican Rep. Tim Murphy's term. Vote-counting is ongoing.

Saccone and Republican state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler are gathering signatures in a new district in southwestern Pennsylvania's corner. The deadline to file signatures is Tuesday.

Under a state court order, the boundaries of Pennsylvania's 18 U.S. House districts will change next year. The new ones are in play in this year's mid-term elections.