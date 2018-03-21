HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat Conor Lamb has increased his slim lead over Republican Rick Saccone as vote counting winds down in last week's special U.S. House election in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Lamb's lead is 758 votes, based on totals reported Wednesday by the four counties in the 18th Congressional District.

An Allegheny County spokeswoman says election officials will sort out 24 challenged provisional ballots on Friday and could certify totals there April 2. Washington and Greene counties have started a five-day certification process while Westmoreland County plans to start theirs Friday.

The Associated Press has not called the race. Lamb has declared victory, but Saccone has not conceded. Republicans have said they're exploring recount requests and even a lawsuit to dispute what would be an upset victory for Lamb in a Republican stronghold.