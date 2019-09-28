PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks came up with another impressive win despite being eliminated from the National League playoff hunt earlier this week.

Jake Lamb hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the eighth inning to cap a four-run rally and send Arizona past the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night.

It was Lamb's fourth career pinch-hit homer, and this one was a no-doubter, launched deep into the seats in right-center field. The blast came right after Jarrod Dyson sprinted home with the game-tying run, beating the throw from Manny Machado after an infield chopper.

"That's the way we've set out to play ever since spring," Dyson said. "You set your goals to make it to the playoffs, but if you don't, it doesn't mean you tank it."

Arizona trailed 3-2 going into the eighth inning, but Dyson, who was pinch running, broke for home on a bouncing ball to Machado. He dove head first into home plate, just getting his hand in before the tag. Dyson was originally ruled out, but the call was reversed by the umpires after a video review.

"I thought I got my hand in there," Dyson said. "The ball might have beat me, but he tagged me up high and I was able to squeeze my hand in there even though I didn't have much plate to work with."

Lamb came up next and put the game out of reach with his sixth homer of the season. He entered the game hitting just .186.

"To see that big smile on his face, it was worth it," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Nothing better for me this entire day. He works as hard as anybody to make good outcomes happen. He hasn't had a lot of luck or good outcomes. But I know he's going to sleep well tonight, helping us win a baseball game."

Luis Perdomo (2-4) took the loss after giving up four runs in the eighth.

"Today it was just that lead-off walk," San Diego interim manager Rod Barajas said. "You don't want to give up any free passes. He is not a punch out pitcher. You give up lead off walks bad things happen.

Robby Scott (1-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win. Archie Bradley earned his 18th save.

It was the Diamondbacks' second impressive win in four days. Arizona beat St. Louis 3-2 in 19 innings on Tuesday when Ildemaro Vargas hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and a game-winning single in the 19th.

On Friday, San Diego jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly scored Greg Garcia.

The lead stood until the fifth when Arizona scored two runs, including one when Christian Walker drew a bases-loaded walk.

San Diego tied the game at 2-all in the sixth when Machado — who had three hits — launched a solo homer over the right field fence. The Padres went ahead in the seventh when Luis Urias' double down the right-field line scored Luis Torrens.

San Diego starter Eric Lauer gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight. The Padres lost for the 13th time in 15 games.

Arizona clinched a third-straight winning season on Wednesday by beating the St. Louis Cardinals.

BONK

Arizona's Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch on Friday for the 22nd time this season. That ranks fourth all-time for a player in his rookie season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker is expected to make his first start in the season's final game. Walker hasn't pitched since April 2018, after Tommy John surgery and then a shoulder injury. Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects Walker will pitch one inning and then likely be relieved by LHP Alex Young. ... OF Abraham Almonte won't play in the season's final series because of a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Padres: San Diego will start RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 11.81 ERA). He'll be making his third start since coming off the injured list earlier this month.

Diamondbacks: Arizona will start LHP Robbie Ray (12-8, 4.28). He'll be making his career-high 33rd start of the season.