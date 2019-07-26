Regan Smith had a simple objective in Friday’s semifinals of the women’s 200-meter backstroke at the world championships. The Lakeville teen wanted to swim fast enough to get a prime lane for the finals, which would give her the best chance to earn a medal.

Instead, she shocked the swimming world — and herself — by smashing the world record. Smith, 17, finished the race in two minutes, 3.35 seconds, cutting more than half a second off the previous world record set by Missy Franklin at the 2012 Olympics. She will race for a world championship at the meet in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m. Minnesota time.

In the preliminary heats, Smith lowered her own world junior record, clocking 2:06.01 to finish more than 2-½ seconds ahead of the next-fastest swimmer. She swam even faster in the evening semifinal to break Franklin’s record of 2:04.06.

“I’m in shock,” Smith, the youngest member of the U.S. team by more than three years, told reporters. “I really don’t believe it. I didn’t think I’d ever do that. It’s crazy.

“I’m really happy, very happy with what I was able to do. I was hoping to slip under 2:06. [The swim] greatly exceeded my expectations.”

Smith wasn’t the only one stunned by her time. U.S. teammate Caeleb Dressel, who broke Michael Phelps’s world record in the 100 butterfly with a semifinal swim of 49.50, raved about Smith’s record.

“[The U.S.] had a really good night tonight, especially with Regan,” said Dressel, who took down a record Phelps set in 2009. “That was phenomenal. I thought that was one of the top three toughest world records (to break) on the women’s side, and she just crushed it.”

Franklin weighed in, too, via Twitter. “I truly couldn’t be happier seeing my World Record go to someone who I believe at the bottom of my heart is one of the greatest inspirations and kindest humans in the world,” Franklin wrote. “Congrats my dear @reganesmith4. Thank you. For sharing your gift with us. You’re beyond a joy to watch.”

Smith, who will be a senior this fall at Lakeville North, is competing in her second world championships. As a 15-year-old, she finished eighth at the 2017 worlds in Hungary. The 200 back will be her only individual event at the worlds, though she also is ranked second in the world in the 100 back.