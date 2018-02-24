A Lakeville middle school principal charged with stalking a police detective who was investigating computer hacking and other allegations against him is back in the Dakota County jail; he was arrested in a fish house in a remote area in west-central Minnesota.

Chris Endicott, 49, of Apple Valley, was arrested Thursday in Otter Tail County, Apple Valley police confirmed Saturday. Apple Valley police had sought help from local authorities in finding him after he went missing and was reported to be have fled north. His car was found, and tracks in the snow led to the fish house on East Battle Lake.

Endicott has been on administrative leave as the principal at Century Middle School in Lakeville since early January. He was charged Feb. 8 with gross misdemeanor stalking of a police detective who had been investigating him in relation to the alleged computer hacking.

Police began to investigate Endicott after a woman working at Scott Highlands Middle School, which like Endicott’s school is in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, reported that her phone and iPad connected to a school district server had been reset many times but that she had not reset them. Apple Valley police said the intrusions came from Endicott’s home and an IP address in the Lakeville School District where Endicott worked.

According to the charging complaint, Endicott stalked the woman and several others, including the detective who began the initial investigation. He allegedly broke into their homes and vehicles and stole personal information, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and passwords for apps used by the victims.

During the investigation, an Apple Valley detective obtained an order to track Endicott electronically, the charges said.

Authorities created electronic barriers in areas where victims lived or worked to protect their safety, police said. An electronic tracking device was placed on Endicott’s car on Jan. 12, the charges said.

On two occasions, Endicott allegedly crossed the electronic barrier placed around the detective’s home, the charges say.

More charges are possible in the case, police have said. Endicott’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 8.