Tattoo you

RaJa Nelson enjoys getting tattoos, which his parents permitted only if the ink held meaning. Nelson committed Colossians 3:23, what he called the "Bible verse I stand by," to his right arm: "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving." On the right side of Nelson's chest is "stairway to heaven with an angel at the top and that's a representation of my biggest goal in life," he said. The word "family" is on the inside of his right forearm because "your family will be there to support you no matter what." He plans to finish his right arm and continue onto his right leg.

Four-year varsity starter

• 39-8 team record

• 4,674 all-purpose yards*

• 72 total touchdowns*

• 7 interceptions*

• 1 state championship

*school record