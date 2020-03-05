With Rachel Banham, arguably the best guard in team history, on hand to watch, it was only fitting that strong guard play and a commitment to defense lifted Lakeville North to a 53-44 victory over host Rosemount in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game Wednesday.

The Panthers (18-10) had split the regular-season series with the Irish and had lost the most recent battle 59-47 in the regular-season finale. But Lakeville North used that familiarity to blitz the Irish early, racing out to 17-3 lead. The run was sparked by a strong defensive effort the first time Rosemount had the ball, forcing an Irish turnover.

"We come out and get a big stop on D on their first possession and that got us going," coach Shelly Clemons said. "We focus so much more on defense than on offense and it worked."

"That really helped us because we got power over the game early," said senior guard Sarah Kuma, who led the Panthers with 19 points, using her speed to elude the taller Irish. "I didn't know Rachel was here, but it's great we played a great game to show her what we can do."

Rosemount rallied, cutting the deficit to 26-23 at halftime and got as close as a single point, 38-37, with 6:16 left in the game.

That was as close as the No. 1-seeded Irish (24-5) would get as Lakeville North went on a 12-0 run to clinch the victory.

"These girls know the games are going to be up and down," Clemons said. "We had to focus on the game plan, take a few of hits and not let it get in your head. That's the resilience we talk about."

Rosemount coach Chris Orr said it was simply a making plays at the right time.

"They got off to a great start and to our girls credit, they answered back," he said. "We just didn't have the poise we had all year and they had great poise down the stretch."