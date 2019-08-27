The Gophers volleyball team, last year’s conference champion, was picked to finish third in the Big Ten in the preseason coaches poll. The coaches chose Wisconsin first and Nebraska second. Minnesota’s Alexis Hart, Stephanie Samedy and Taylor Morgan received preseason All-Big Ten honors. The Gophers open the season Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Lakeville man wins gold

Josh Cinnamo of Lakeville broke his own world record in the shot put Sunday, winning the gold medal in the event at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Cinnamo, who competes in the F46 classification, recorded a top throw of 54 feet, 1 ¼ inches to topple his previous record of 52-5 ¼ set in 2017.

Swimmer Natalie Sims of Minneapolis, won a bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly (S9 category).

Saints win again

Brady Shoemaker hit his 16th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the seventh inning to lift the St. Paul Saints to a 7-6 win over the Chicago Dogs at CHS Field. The Saints (59-34) have won 12 of their past 13 games and can clinch a tie for an American Association playoff spot by beating Chicago on Tuesday. Eddie Medina improved to 10-2 despite giving up a grand slam and a two-run homer to Kelly Dugan.

St. Benedict was chosen to finish first in the MIAC’s preseason coaches poll in volleyball.

