Skylar Vetter of Lakeville made 31 saves as the U.S. team beat Canada 2-1 in overtime on Thursday in the gold-medal game of the IIHF under-18 women's world hockey championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Kiara Zanon scored with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the 3-on-3 extra period. Team captain Maggie Nicholson, a senior defenseman for Minnetonka, set Zanon up with a backhand pass across the top of the goalmouth after the two combined to force a turnover at the defensive blue line and went on a 2-on-0 break.

Abbey Murphy gave the Americans a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 14:38 of the opening period. Sarah Paul tied the score for Canada at 5:38 of the third on a power play.

Vetter was named the U.S. player of the game. She is a junior on the Lakeville North boys' hockey team.

White Bear Lake loses

Junior Elijah Kaasa stopped 39 shots as Irondale beat Class 2A, No. 1 White Bear Lake 4-1 in a boys' hockey game at the Vadnais Sports Center.

Goals by Connor Kvaal in the second period and Nate Foley early in the third gave the Knights (4-7) a 2-0 lead.

Grant Hofeld scored the lone goal for the Bears (8-1-1) with 2:04 left in the game after pulling their goalie.

Irondale responded on empty-net goals by Sam Diebold and Kvaal.

Interim label removed

Tammy Metcalf-Filzen was named the full-time head coach of the Carleton women's basketball team, the MIAC school announced.

Metcalf-Filzen, the winningest coach in program history, came out of retirement in July 2019 to serve as the Knights' interim head coach for the 2019-20 season following the resignation of then-coach Cassie Kosiba.

The Knights are 4-6 this season, already surpassing last season's win total. Metcalf-Filzen owns a 256-154 (.624) overall career coaching record, including a 230-128 mark (.642) at Carleton.