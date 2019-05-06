A Twin Cities man was badly burned white trying to douse a brush fire at a lakeside residence in central Minnesota, a township official said Monday.

The fire broke out Sunday at the home just east of Pauley Lake in Birchdale Township northeast of Sauk Centre, said Township Chairman James Carstens.

“The fire overtook him” and burned more than 90% of the man’s body, said Carstens, who does not know the man’s identity but added that he’s from the Twin Cities.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department responded to the call and has yet to disclose any details about the blaze.