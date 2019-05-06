A Twin Cities man was badly burned white trying to douse a brush fire at a lakeside residence in central Minnesota, a township official said Monday.
The fire broke out Sunday at the home just east of Pauley Lake in Birchdale Township northeast of Sauk Centre, said Township Chairman James Carstens.
“The fire overtook him” and burned more than 90% of the man’s body, said Carstens, who does not know the man’s identity but added that he’s from the Twin Cities.
The Sauk Centre Fire Department responded to the call and has yet to disclose any details about the blaze.
Officer gunfire, not being hit by squad car, killed 37-year-old Hermantown man
A gun was found near where Timothy Majchrzak was shot, but authorities have yet to say what action by him posed an imminent threat to the officers.
Charges: Heat kills boy, 4, left in SUV for hours while father worked downtown St. Paul event
He left a window cracked for no more than a half-inch, according to the manslaughter charge.
Governor, legislative leaders, work to set budget targets
Gov. Tim Walz and the top House and Senate leaders are meeting in hopes of reaching agreement on budget targets that will guide negotiations for ending Minnesota's 2019 legislative session.
Wisconsin tourism industry generates $21.6 billion
A Milwaukee Brewers playoff run and a giant Harley-Davidson birthday party helped boost tourism spending in Wisconsin last year, state officials said Monday.
