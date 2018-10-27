Lake Superior Rises - Another Clipper PM Saturday

"Lake Superior gains over 2 trillion gallons due to recent heavy rain"

"The power of a large rain system is incredible. The recent heavy rain over Lake Superior and Lake Superior's drainage basin put an unbelievable amount of new water in one of the largest lakes in the world. Over the past 30 days, all of the surface of Lake Superior had at least 5.8 inches of rain. Some smaller sections had over 13 inches of rain in the past 30 days."



__________________________________________________________________________

Super Typhoon Yutu

This image, to me, is quite terrifying! Super Typhoon Yutu became one of the strongest storms on earth with winds of 180mph and gusts to 220mph just before making landfall with the U.S. territories in the Western Pacific earlier this week. The image below shows the tiny island of Tinian (near Guam) completely within the eye of Yutu. Latest reports suggest that they sustained severe damage across the the island and neighboring islands as Yutu roared through.

Tracking Yutu

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center continues to track Yutu west toward eastern Asia. We'll see what happens with this storm, but it certainly is a beast!

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rain Chances Continue Through Saturday

Our somewhat soggy day Friday will give way to a slightly drier day Saturday, however, another fast moving clipper will arrive late Saturday with more scattered showers. The good news is that most of the rain should be done early Sunday, so you might be able to get out to take care of some of those leaves Sunday afternoon.

______________________________________________________________________________

Saturday Weather Outlook

High temps Saturday will be pretty close to normal for the end of October with readings in the 40s and 50s. Some folks in far southwestern MN could see readings in the lower 60s!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through 7AM Monday suggests another quick moving clipper moving through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. The good news is much of the daylight hours Saturday and Sunday will be dry, so most outdoor chores and activities should be ok. Precipitation Potential Here's the GFS precipitation potential through 7am Wednesday, which suggests fairly decent tallies across parts of central and northern MN. Some spots could see as much as 1" of rain or more, especially in the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, folks in the Twin Cities could see 0.25" to 0.50" of rain through the first half of next week. _____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Temperatures in the metro have been running nearly -4.5F below average this October and it looks like temps will generally remain at or slightly below average through the end of the month. The extended forecast suggests temperatures slowly falling through the lower 50s and into the 40s as we near the early part of November. The first weekend of November (MN Deer Hunting Opener), could be quite chilly this year! ___________________________________________________________________________ Fall Color Peeping

Thanks to the Park Staff at Myre-Big Island State Parkfor the picture below who submitted this on the MN DNR fall color page on October 22nd. This park is located in far southern MN near the IA border and is past peak color.Much of the state is past peak with only minor pockets of peak color across the Mississippi River Valley in Southeastern MN.

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season, but unfortunately, there isn't much color left as most areas are considered past peak. See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Chances of a White Halloween?

Hey, it's Halloween next Wednesday and thanks to @Climatologist49 on Twitter for the image below, which shows the historical probability of a white Halloween. White Halloweens in Minneapolis Here's a look at snowfall data on Halloween for Minneapolis and since 1899 (119 years of data), there has only been snow reported on 20 days and only 6 days with measureable snow (0.1" or more). Of course, who could forget the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. A record 8.2" of snow fell on Halloween day itself, but the storm dumped a total of 28.4" at the MSP Airport - UNREAL! _________________________________________________________________________________ Lake Superior Rises - Another Clipper PM Saturday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas. Recent reports from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suggest that Lake Superior water levels have increased nearly 5 inches over the past couple of weeks! Why? Heavy rains since late September have tallied nearly 6 to 10 inches across the lake's basin allowing it to swell significantly since then. Here's the interesting part... 1 inch of water on Lake Superior is equal to nearly 550 billion gallons of water, so the 5 inch lake level rise means that nearly 2.75 trillion - with a "T" - gallons were recently added to the lake. That's a lot of water! After a somewhat soggy Friday, skies dry a bit today. If you have any honey dos or raking chores to attend to, you should be able to sneak it in before our next clipper arrives Saturday night. The good news is that rain chances diminish quickly Sunday, so any remaining heaping piles of leaves can be disposed of before the Vikes night game. That reminds me, the time change is already next weekend! Enjoy the evening light now; the first full week of November will feature dark after work.

_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast SATURDAY: Hazy sun. Rain develops late. Winds: WSW 5-15. High: 57. SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 43. SUNDAY: Soggy and breezy start. More PM sun . Winds: NW 10-20. High: 52. MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Not bad. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 36. High: 57. TUESDAY: Cooler breeze. Light mix north? Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 42. High: 52. WEDNESDAY: Looking dry for trick-or-treaters. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 34. High: 48. THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Winds: S 5. Wake-up: 32. High: 47. FRIDAY: Light mix, mainly north. Winds: NNW 5-15. Wake-up: 34. High: 42.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

October 27th 1943: Residents would describe this event as 'one of the worst fogs in the Twin Cities in memory'. A very dense area of fog blanketed the area. In the thickest fog, street lights could not be seen 25 yards away. Drivers refused to cross unmarked railroad crossings and traffic was brought to a standstill. 1931: An intense area of low pressure moves into the Duluth area. The barometer falls to 29.02 inches.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 27th Average High: 53F (Record: 74F set in 1948)

Average Low: 36F (Record: 13F set in 1997) Record Rainfall: 2.22" set in 1971

Record Snowfall: 2.6" set in 1919

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 27th Sunrise: 7:44am

Sunset: 6:08pm Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 24 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 53 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 5 hours and 7 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for October 27th at Midnight

3.4 Days Before Last Quarter _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "Tonight, now that the moon is in a waning gibbous phase and gone from the sky in early evening, find the Andromeda galaxy, the great spiral galaxy next door to our Milky Way. It’s the most distant thing you can see with your eye alone. It’s best seen in the evening at this time of year, assuming you’re in the Northern Hemisphere. Most people find the galaxy by star-hopping from the constellation Cassiopeia, which is a very noticeable M- or W-shaped pattern on the sky’s dome. I learned to find the Andromeda galaxy by star-hopping from the Great Square of Pegasus, to the two graceful streams of stars making up the constellation Andromeda. Look at the chart at the top of this post. It shows both constellations – Cassiopeia and Andromeda – so you can see the galaxy’s location with respect to both. Notice the star Schedar in Cassiopeia. It’s the constellation’s brightest star, and it points to the galaxy. Now let’s take a closer look at the other way to find this galaxy:" _______________________________________________________________________ High Winds And Coastal Flooding Expected Saturday In The Northeast Praedictix Briefing: Friday, October 26th, 2018 A developing low will move up the East Coast into the weekend, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and coastal flooding along with it.

One of the major impacts will be strong winds, especially near the coast. Parts of eastern Long Island and coastal areas of Rhode Island and Massachusetts could see wind gusts of 50-60 mph Saturday , with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible in New York City. Numerous High Wind Watches and Warnings along with Wind Advisories are in effect from Massachusetts to New Jersey.

, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible in New York City. Numerous High Wind Watches and Warnings along with Wind Advisories are in effect from Massachusetts to New Jersey. Minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible from Connecticut to New Jersey Saturday morning/afternoon around high tide, with vulnerable areas along the coast seeing a saltwater inundation of 1-3 feet above ground level.

morning/afternoon around high tide, with vulnerable areas along the coast seeing a saltwater inundation of 1-3 feet above ground level. This system will also bring the potential of 1-3" of rain along with it which could lead to some minor flooding.

We're also tracking Super Typhoon Yutu, which could impact parts of Taiwan and the northern Philippines next week. Coastal Storm This Weekend. A developing area of low pressure will move up the East Coast into the weekend, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and coastal flooding along with it. The greatest impacts for areas like New York City and Boston are expected tonight into Saturday, with drier weather working back on into the region Sunday. High Winds Saturday. One of the major impacts from this coastal low will be strong winds. Winds will start to increase tonightacross the region, peaking during the day on Saturday. Wind gusts of 40+ mph will be possible in New York City (especially Saturday morning) with 50+ mph gusts possible across parts of eastern Long Island and coastal areas of Massachusetts, including Boston. These strong winds will have the potential to blow down trees and power lines with widespread power outages possible. High Wind Warnings. Due to the high wind potential, numerous High Wind Watches and Warnings along with Wind Advisories are in effect from Massachusetts to New Jersey. High Wind Warnings cover eastern Long Island from 4 AM to Noon Saturday for wind gusts up to 55 mph. High Wind Watches cover areas near the coast in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Boston, Saturday with wind gusts of 50-60 mph possible. New York City is under a Wind Advisory from 1 AM to Noon Saturday for wind gusts up to 50 mph. Coastal Flood Concerns. This system will also bring the potential of coastal flooding along with it. Numerous Coastal Flood Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are in effect from Connecticut to New Jersey Saturday morning/afternoon for minor to moderate coastal flooding around high tide. Vulnerable areas along the coast could see a saltwater inundation of 1-3 feet above ground level. Heavy Rain Potential. A widespread 1-2" of rain will be possible from Virginia Beach into southern Maine with this coastal storm as it moves on through the region this weekend. Parts of Cape Cod could see isolated totals up to 3". This could cause some minor flooding, especially across urban areas and low-lying roads. Super Typhoon Yutu. We're also tracking Super Typhoon Yutu, which brought major damage over the past couple days to the Northern Mariana Islands. On the island of Saipan, power may take weeks to be restored to everyone. This system will continue to move to the west into next week and slowly weaken, but it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of Taiwan and the northern Philippines by next Wednesday local time. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

______________________________________________________________________ 3-7 Day Hazard Forecast 1.) Periods of heavy precipitation over western Washington, Mon-Fri, Oct 29-Nov 2.

2.) Periods of heavy precipitation over portions of the northern Rockies, Wed-Fri, Oct 31-Nov 2.

3.) Heavy snow for portions of the central Rockies, Wed-Thu, Oct 31-Nov 1.

4.) Periods of heavy rain from the general vicinity of the Lower Mississippi Valley northeast to the Upper Ohio Valley, Wed-Fri, Oct 31-Nov 2.

5.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation from the Lower Mississippi Valley eastward and northeastward to most of the Atlantic Coast, Sat, Nov 3.

6.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for the northern and central Rockies, Sat-Sun, Nov 3-4.

7.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for south-central and southeastern Alaska (including the Panhandle), Sat-Fri, Nov 3-9.

8. High winds and high significant wave heights for southwestern Alaska, Tue-Fri, Nov 6-9.

Flooding imminent/occurring over parts of Texas, and along the banks of the north-central Mississippi River.

9.) Severe Drought across the Central Rockies, the Northeast, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, California, the Northern Rockies, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.

____________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Update Things have quieted down a bit in the Atlantic basin, but NOAA's NHC is tracking a wave of energy in the Central Atlantic that has a high probability of tropical formation over the next 5 days. ______________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology