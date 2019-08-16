There are 55 designated National Heritage Areas in the United States. Promising Midwestern hospitality, Iowa’s Silos & Smokestacks region encourages travelers to explore the state via suggested travel loops that include picnic spots, quaint restaurants, museums, galleries and landscapes. Learn about Iowa’s agricultural history and its influence on our food system. Wander the back roads amid corn and soybean fields to discover unique and unexpected places of historical, cultural and natural significance. Visit Dubuque, Iowa’s oldest city, to find out how lead mining, a gentleman’s farm, and the mighty Mississippi River are all connected (silosandsmokestacks.org/explore/ag-adventure). - FamilyTravel.comSun Country scores with flight to U.S. Open Cup Final

When the Minnesota United soccer team plays for the championship in Atlanta later this month, Minnesotans will be there to cheer them on. Sun Country Airlines has partnered with the team on a special fan charter flight to the U.S. Open Cup Final, which will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tues., Aug. 27. Purchase of an airline ticket includes round-trip coach bus transportation to-and-from the stadium in Atlanta, but not tickets to the match. Those can be purchased at tinyurl.com/y5ywcg7g. The flight will depart out of MSP on that Tues. at 9:15 a.m. The return flight leaves Atlanta after the game on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 12:30 a.m. and arrive at MSP at 1:55 a.m. No checked bags will be permitted. The $325 round-trip flight is available at www.suncountry.com/mnufc. - Kerri Westenberg

See more of Wright’s Hollyhock House

Visitors may finally set foot in the sunken living room, the dining room and the conservatory of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, even though they still have to cover their shoes with paper booties and keep their hands to themselves. And more rooms are expected to open to visitors by Oct. 1. Previously, visitors could only get a glimpse from the foyer. Visitors can now stand near the massive couch Wright designed to curve around the fireplace whose hearth is decorated with one of his most famous works of art. Los Angeles is nearing completion of its “Virtual Accessibility Experience,” an online virtual tour of the house with a holly­hock motif and a Maya-temple style that Wright built for avant-garde oil heiress Aline Barnsdall starting in 1919. The house on July 7 became the city’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site (barnsdall.org/hollyhock-house). - Los Angeles Times